SEC Officiating Did Not Show Up For LSU-Missouri Game, Huge Call Missed, Brian Kelly Furious

If you were watching the LSU-Missouri game, it’s obvious that both teams showed up ready to play. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the SEC officiating crew.
The Tiger-on-Tiger action in Columbia, Missouri was feisty from the start, but one call in the game has SEC fans uniting behind LSU.
During the second half, Missouri had the ball at the LSU 2-yard line, looking for the touchdown to take the lead. Well, thanks to a really bad miss by SEC officials, the Tigers ran it in, pretty much untouched.
The obvious false start on Missouri wasn’t called, sending LSU and college football fans into a frenzy. Social media reactions to the missed penalty were abundant, while the officials were also taking heat for a missed personal foul on Jayden Daniels.
Not much was going the way of LSU on Saturday. That includes Daniels, LSU’s starting quarterback, being forced to the medical tent. The QB did return to the game, but the officials were taking a beating on X.
I’d imagine we’ll hear something from LSU coach Brian Kelly, if he doesn’t care about incurring a fine from the SEC.