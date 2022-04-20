LSU Gymnast, NIL Star Olivia Dunne PickPocketed At Coachella Festival in California

Name, Image and Likeness millionaire Olivia Dunne, who is an LSU gynmast, had her cellular phone, credit cards, driver’s license and a small amount of cash pickpocketed while at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival near Palm Springs, California over the weekend.

“She’s fine,” her mother Katherine Dunne told OutKick on Wednesday in a phone interview. “She didn’t even know she had been pickpocketed until after one of her friends realized her phone had been stolen.”

Mrs. Dunne said there was a rash of wallets and cell phones stolen at the festival, where Olivia was working for Revolve, a clothing company that she represents, among others, as part of her NIL deals. Her father David Dunne of Hillsdale, New Jersey and her mother estimate her NIL earnings at over $1 million.

“She was not carrying a lot of cash,” Katherine Dunne said. “But she lost her credit cards, and she had to be faxed a copy of her passport so she could get on the plane to go back to LSU.”

LSU’s Olivia Dunne: An NIL Princess In Waiting

Dunne, 19, got a new phone on Saturday – the day after the theft – and returned to Baton Rouge for classes on Monday. An All-American by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association and SEC academic honor roll member in 2021, she will be a junior on the gymnastics team next season.

“The worst thing was losing all her identification,” her mother said.

After the phone was reported stolen, it was tracked to San Bernardino – 75 miles from Indio, California, where the Coachella Festival was happening.

“To the person who pickpocketed my phone, thanks,” Dunne posted on Instagram, where she has 1.7 million followers along with 5.2 million on TikTok. “I needed an upgrade anyways.”