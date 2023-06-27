LSU Fan Strikes Out On National TV While Team Wins College Baseball Championship

Videos by OutKick

One LSU fan at Charles Schwab on Monday won’t be celebrating the Tigers’ championship after getting brutally rejected by a hot babe on national TV.

Listen, perhaps it was the Jell-O shots doing the talking, but the Hail Mary proposal brutally flopped as emotions sailed high leading up to the Tigers’ first baseball crown since 2009.

The Baton Rouge babe stumped the gutsy fan’s proposal, with a simple talk to the hand wave, which the ESPN broadcast caught for viewers at home.

It was painful to watch.

Not going great for all the Tigers… pic.twitter.com/7YzvTy4Cdf — Karen Howell (@karenehowell) June 27, 2023

(So you’re saying there’s a chance…?)

The rest of the LSU faithful among the 24,878-person crowd at the College World Series celebrated the Tigers’ easy win to cap the three-game series.

As noted by OutKick’s Glenn Guilbeau, the Tigers became the fourth consecutive SEC program to win the national title in baseball. The men’s baseball championship adds to LSU Athletics’ dominance in college sports this year.

Angel Reese and the rest of LSU’s women’s basketball team won the March Madness crown over Caitlyn Clark’s Iowa.