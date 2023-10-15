LSU Fan Rushes The Field, Police Officers Use Perfect Tag-Team Tackle To Put Him Down. Death Valley Strikes Again

Videos by OutKick

LSU took care of Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday night in Death Valley but the best defensive performance might’ve came from the police against one LSU fan.

When you give LSU fans a whole day to prepare for a night game in Baton Rouge, you’re most likely to see some wild shenanigans. In this case, having ample time to take down a few drinks was the likely culprit that led to a fan wanting to put up his own rushing numbers.

I guess Jayden Daniels putting on a show wasn’t enough for this fan, so he decided to test the agility of the local police department. Unfortunately for the most likely sauced up fan, the field turf didn’t work in his favor, leading to a solid tackle from the police officer.

A fan just stormed on to the field and the police officer just made the best tackle of the night. #LSU pic.twitter.com/gsfulAULUT — Preston Guy (@PGuy_77) October 15, 2023

First of all, credit to the fan trying to get the LSU crowd to its feet, looking for some support before he spent the night in the local jail. On the other hand, I would think he could’ve made a better run from oncoming tacklers if not for the turf monster that ended his run.

LSU fan rushes the field, while the Tigers destroyed Auburn, with police using perfect tackling form. Via: Preston Guy

He didn’t stay down though, even though there was nowhere to run. But the award for best tackle of the night goes to the police officer who tucked his chin and went straight for the chest. I did not see any type of targeting on the play, just a clean tackle.

Just another night in college football, with this guy most likely catching a trespassing charge, along with a ban from Tiger Stadium. Hopefully he got bailed out and spent the rest of the night at Fred’s bar.