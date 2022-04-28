LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. Brings Big-Time Ice To NFL Draft

LSU’s Derek Stingley, Jr. is battling it out with Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner to be the top cornerback in Thursday’s NFL Draft.

But the former LSU Tiger currently boasts an edge in the jewelry department after ‘Sting’ brought some un-bee-lievable ice to Las Vegas, host of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The CB was spotted at a Las Vegas nightclub on Wednesday, where the word STING hung across his neck in a shiny new look.

Stingley upgraded his chain game knowing that the biggest stages often come with the brightest lights, and to stand out, he’s sporting the best gems.

Photos provided by TMZ

The projected first-round pick will have his moment to flaunt the new chain as the NFL Draft approaches in mere hours.

Stay on top of your draft game with OutKick’s first-round mock draft and predictions.