LSU Players Tells Defensive Coordinator To Kick Rocks, Literally, Shortly After His Firing

LSU’s offense in 2023 was nasty, in a good way. The Tigers’ defense on the other hand was nasty, in the most literal sense. So, it came as no surprise to see most of the defensive coaching staff recently be let go. Based on the reaction from some of LSU’s defensive players, the team doesn’t seem too upset about the decision.

The Bayou Bengals may have gone 10-3 but allowed 255.6 passing yards per game to finish 13th out of 14th in the SEC in pass defense while occupying that same ranking in total defense while allowing 416.6 yards per contest.

LSU finishing near the basement of the SEC in defensive categories simply does not happen, and can not happen, hence Brian Kelly parting ways with defensive coordinator Matt House, cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples, safeties coach Kerry Cooks, and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey.

Harold Perkins Jr., an absolute freak-of-nature linebacker for LSU, shared the thinking emoji on his Instagram story shortly after the various defensive coaches were fired.

Defensive end Bradyn Swinson didn’t leave anything to the imagination, however, as he quite literally told the now-fired coaching staff to kick rocks.

Swinson posted a video of someone, maybe even himself, kicking a handful of rocks to his Instagram story.

#LSU EDGE Brady Swinson on his IG Story 30 minutes ago👀 pic.twitter.com/vJV6HRAOwc — The Jordy Culotta Show (@CulottaShow) January 3, 2024

Clearly, some defensive players were very much not on the same page as House and the rest of the defensive coaching staff down in Baton Rouge.