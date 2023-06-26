Videos by OutKick

LSU fans have done it again. Tigers baseball rolled into Omaha with national title hopes, while their fans brought home a title of their own right across the street from Charles Schwab Field.

Louisianimals are notorious for their ability to booze.

They once drank an Atlanta hotel completely out of beer before the SEC Championship, depleated the Rose Bowl’s entire beer supply before the game began while playing UCLA, they had the city of Green Bay scrambling to get more booze while playing at Lambeau Field, and combined to drink more than 50,000 beers in the first game that alcohol was sold at Tiger Stadium. Impressive all around.

This year’s performance may be the wildest yet.

LSU fans rolled into Nebraska with a purpose.

JelLSU-O Shots (Photos by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Rocco’s Pizza & Cantina has hosted the unofficially official Jell-O Shot National Championship each and every June over the last few years. It has taken on a life of its own in the last three.

The concept is as simple as it sounds — the fanbases of the eight schools competing in the College World Series try to drink (eat?) as many Jell-O Shots as possible. Whichever school drinks (eats???) the most, wins.

Mississippi State fans set the all-time record three years ago at about 3,000. Ole Miss fans crushed that record in 2022 with 18,777. The Bayou Bengals made that number look minuscule over the last week and a half, shattering the record almost immediately.

They did not slow down after breaking the record.

As of Sunday afternoon, hours before Game 2 of the College World Series final, the Tigers’ total was awfully close to 50,000. It was well within reach.

We try to stay impartial normally but @LSUbaseball is gonna roll past 50k by the days end. Soooo, LSU! LSU! LSU! #GeauxTigers #RoccosOmaha #cws2023 pic.twitter.com/bFNXiOltb2 — CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) June 25, 2023

Sure enough, they broke 50K before noon the next day— on account of one man alone.

Louisiana lawyer Gordon McKernan and his firm spent a lot of money on LSU athletics in 2022.

He spent a lot of money on Jell-O on Monday. In the process, he broke a world record.

McKernan purchased 8,888 Jell-O Shots at $5 a piece, which totals $44,440.

New Record! 8,888 Rally Shots on @getGordon at Rocco's today with proceeds supporting local food banks. Records are meant to be broken, especially those that support charities! In the meantime, remember to drink responsibly and #GetItDone Tigers! #geauxtigers #cws2023 pic.twitter.com/lkLnwH91RB — CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) June 26, 2023

Merle Haggard set the record back in 1983. The country music legend purchased 5,096 C.C. Waterback shots for patrons at Billy Bob’s Texas to celebrate his 28th hit song, ‘C.C. Waterback,’ from his album with George Jones, A Taste Of Yesterday’s Wine.

By purchasing 6,000 Jell-O Shots for LSU at Rocco’s last week, Raising Canes founder and CEO Todd Graves beat Jones’ record. McKernan, who bankrolled a large number of Tigers athletes through NIL opportunties, beat Graves’ record by purchasing 8,888 Jell-O Shots on Monday.