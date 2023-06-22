Videos by OutKick

LSU fans are a different breed. No matter where the Bayou Bengals go, the party follows.

Baton Rouge is the craziest college town in the SEC and the Louisianimals always have a good time.

The last week at the College World Series is the perfect example of what the Tigers fanbase is capable of. They broke the all-time Jell-O Shot record at a local Omaha bar in a matter of days.

There was some debate surrounding the record for two reasons:

Jell-O Shots were able to be purchased online, and they would count toward the team total. Raising Canes’ founder and CEO purchased $6,000 worth of Jell-O shots to break the record.

In the end, though, neither “controversy” mattered. LSU beat Ole Miss’ record of 18,777 with or without Graves’ contribution and with or without the online purchases. And they aren’t done yet.

Here’s how things stood on Wednesday evening:

This all goes to say that there is no fanbase in the country that can compete with the Tigers. They once drank an Atlanta hotel out of beer during the SEC Championship, finished off the Rose Bowl’s beer supply before kickoff against UCLA, left Green Bay (of all places !!) scrambling to get more booze while in town for a game against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field, and drank more than 50,000 beers in the first game that alcohol was sold at Tiger Stadium. Ridiculous.

LSU fans cannot be beat.

Although the Jell-O Shot record has been smashed, LSU fans are still putting them back. And as ESPN put a spotlight on their impressive performance on Wednesday, it led to a hilarious moment.

A young fan looked fully ready to grab himself a Jell-O Shot off of the tray before he realized that the camera was blowing his cover and backed away with wide eyes. His face said it all.

Here is the moment:

Was the kid going to take a Jell-O Shot? Probably not. Maybe. Perhaps.

It sure looked like he was about to grab one before he saw the camera, and we get to choose our reality so I am choosing to believe that he was about to dive-in. It’s a lot funnier that way.

And of all the fanbases…