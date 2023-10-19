LSU Pulls Classy Move To Honor The Troops For Army Game

Videos by OutKick

LSU is going the distance to honor the military for the team’s Saturday matchup against Army.

The Tigers and the Black Knights will take the field Saturday night in Baton Rouge, and while it’s not an SEC conference game, it’s always neat for the guys from West Point to be in town.

In honor of playing young men who will graduate and enter the armed services, LSU decided to pull off a pretty classy move.

The Tigers painted the end zone in military camouflage colors to honor Army for the matchup. You can check out what it looks like in the tweet below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Honoring the Army Black Knights On Saturday night in Tiger Stadium pic.twitter.com/P9xbtZFZmi — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 18, 2023

LSU honors Army with camo end zone paint.

This is an awesome move from LSU. It’s a simple but very classy reminder there are some things bigger than just the score in sports.

The Tigers are loaded with future NFL players. Army is loaded with guys who will wear a very different uniform after exhausting their college eligibility.

Members of the Black Knights will wear America’s uniform. That’s about as badass as it gets, and LSU is recognizing the sacrifice they’ll all make upon graduation.

LSU plays Army in Baton Rouge this Saturday. (Photo by Edward Diller/Getty Images)

Everyone loves to beat up on whoever they’re playing, but there are also things bigger than just the score in sports. An entire roster of young men who signed up to fight on behalf of the red, white and blue should be honored.

Also, the service academies take their sports very seriously. The Army/Navy rivalry is one of the coolest rivalries in all of sports. It’s old school football played by young men who have signed up to make the ultimate sacrifice for America if necessary.

LSU honors Army with camo end zone paint. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Props to LSU for the awesome move to honor Army. Send me your thoughts on the gesture to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.