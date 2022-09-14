Low Score in Afternoon Game in Chicago

Rockies vs. White Sox, 2:10 ET

We saw the White Sox take advantage of the Rockies matchup yesterday with a relatively easy victory over them. It was a game we correctly called and won a unit. Now we head back there for a day game and the second of their back-to-back two-game series. Will the Sox split, or can the Rockies pull off the sweep?

I’ve documented the Rockies road struggles quite a bit this season, in fact, I documented them last season too as the split issue was the same last year where they couldn’t win on the road. Kyle Freeland is pitching for the Rockies and away from Coors he has been better. That’s fairly normal for a lot of pitchers, but he used to be better at Coors than he was on the road. This year, Freeland has a 3.46 ERA and has allowed just 29 earned runs over 75.1 innings away from home. He is off to a great start in September with two outings covering 11.2 innings and allowing just two earned runs. The last bad start he had on the road came back at the start of July. Since then, he hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in any of his last five road outings. The White Sox as a whole haven’t seen much of Freeland, but AJ Pollock has 33 at-bats against him and has 11 hits. Eight of those hits were singles, he is +100 for a single today, might be worth a sprinkle.

Guess who is officially the leader for the AL Cy Young award race? At least according to the books, that would be Dylan Cease. While Cease has been dominant in just about every situation he’s been in this year, his home starts have not been quite as spotless. That is with one main exception, of course. In his last home start he was just a few outs from throwing a no-hitter. In September, he has two starts and has only allowed a total of four hits with no earned runs. He’s already shown that when he gets in a groove he is close to unhittable and doesn’t give up many runs. In June and July, he allowed only four total earned runs over 62 innings. He can make a streak now when the Sox need him most.

There aren’t a ton of great options in this game for betting only because of the prices. Taking the Sox at -1.5 is a little risky (probably the right side) but I could see them winning 3-2 or something similar. The first five innings is where I’m looking. I don’t think Freeland will allow more than three runs in the first five innings. We can count on Cease to continue his dominance. I’m taking the under 4 at -120.

