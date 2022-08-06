Low Score Expected for Weak Hitting Teams

I’ve said it before, I’ll certainly say it again. Betting keeps the interest of people in more teams other than their hometown or favorite one. The Pirates and Orioles are teams I couldn’t possibly care any less about, but I still follow them because of sports betting. That’s why we have a play in this game.

JT Brubaker has my favorite name in all of baseball. I’m not sure if it is the “bru” because I love a good, cold beer, or baker because fresh baked cookies make my day, or what it is. Maybe a beer-flavored cookie? I digress. Brubaker has a very nice 3.71 ERA on the road and has been fairly consistent the last two months. You should expect him to give up a few runs, but he probably will keep the Pirates in the game in most situations. Facing the Orioles isn’t exactly the most feared lineup, but they can still make a guy like Brubaker pay if he makes a mistake.

Austin Voth is throwing for the Orioles. His home appearances haven’t been super impressive and he is just now being stretched out into a starter – by just now, I mean this late in the season – he’s starting his eighth game. In the last month, he’s kept the Orioles in the games. In fact, they’ve won seven of the last nine games that Voth has appeared in. One loss was a game where he allowed just one earned run, and the other was one he went five innings and didn’t allow any earned runs. Voth is keeping them in the game. I expect this to be a lower score through five innings. Back the under.

