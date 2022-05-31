Lovie Smith On Texans Trading Deshaun Watson: ‘Sometimes Divorce Is Good’

Texans head coach Lovie Smith has no qualms about Houston flipping quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Browns, telling PFF’s Cris Collinsworth that it was 100% the right decision.

Texans HC Lovie Smith speaks on Deshaun Watson and the road ahead in Houston.



Full episode ~> https://t.co/pRvqpkvyu0 pic.twitter.com/fO3PSoa7V5 — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) May 31, 2022

“Sometimes divorce is good, and that’s my statement that I’ve made a lot of times when you know a split’s going to happen, and both parties are going to win once it does,” Smith said.

Watson, 26, was traded to the Browns in March for three first-round draft picks and three mid-round selections. Cleveland subsequently inked Watson to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract. Watson has been accused by 22 women, all massage therapists, of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

He sat out the entirety of the 2021 season after requesting a trade out of Houston. The NFL is still investigating the accusations before making a decision on a possible suspension.

Smith didn’t get into much of the accusations against Watson, saying from a football perspective that it was time to move on.

“I don’t know exactly what happened,” Smith said. “The accusations are there, and if they have merit that will all come out in time. But for our football team, we needed to move on.”

Smith, 64, is entering his first year as Texans head coach, replacing David Culley, who was fired after a 4-13 showing this past season.

