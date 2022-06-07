Lousiana Dem John Bel Edwards Allows ‘Mean-Spirited’ Ban on Trans Female Athletes

Lousiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is changing his tune on a Louisiana bill prohibiting trans women from competing in female athletics.

Initial speculation on the account assumed Edwards would once again veto the legislation that bans trans athletes after a contentious two-year span where trans athletes challenge the nature of competition between men and women.

In May, the Louisiana Senate gave their final approval to the bill by a vote of 32-6-0, setting up whether Edwards would veto the bill, as he did in 2021.

Gov. Edwards appears not to be vetoing the bill once again, announced on Monday as Louisiana lawmakers finished their legislative session.

The bill calls for “athletes at all levels from elementary school through college to compete only on sports teams that match their assigned sex at birth.”

🏳️‍⚧️⚖️ LA SB44, a trans sport ban, has passed the Senate by a vote of 32-6-0 and moves to the desk of John Bel Edwards (D)



This bill requires all participants of school sanctioned womens sports be "biologically female", and gives the ability to sue in case of violations. — Trans Bill Tracker (@TrackTransBills) June 6, 2022

“Whether it’s intended or not the effect is to send a strong message to at least some of these young people that they shouldn’t be who they think they are, who they believe they are, who they know that they are,” Edwards said.

MetroWeekly reports, “The bill passed 72-21, with all Republicans and seven Democrats, largely from more rural areas, voting in favor of the bill. One of the House’s three independents — who typically caucus with Republicans — voted against the measure.”

“My position hasn’t changed. In the intervening year, there still hasn’t been a single case of this happening in Louisiana. And you know, for that reason it is wholly unnecessary. And because it is unnecessary, I think that there is a certain mean spiritedness nature to it. And obviously I would much rather the legislature spend its time focusing on issues that people are actually talking about around their supper table. This is not one of them,” the governor previously stated.

As seen in cases involving trans Penn swimmer Lia Thomas, British cyclist Emily Bridges and Taylor Silverman’s argument against Red Bull allowing a trans competitor, the preservation of women’s sports is in full swing and forcing Dems to reconsider their political commitments as a result.

