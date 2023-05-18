Awesome Moment: Louisville Signee Tagger Tyson Hits Walk-Off Homer With His Father On The Broadcast

Videos by OutKick

There are moments in sports that are hard to forget, no matter what league or how relevant the game is. This was the case on Wednesday night in South Carolina for Louisville signee Tagger Tyson, with his father in the broadcast booth.

Oceanside Academy was playing in a crucial game against Andrew Jackson high school. The scene was set, game tied 1-1 in extra innings, with a spot in the class 2A Championship series on the line.

With his father Torre Tyson sitting in the broadcast booth as a color commentator, Tagger was about to give both of them a moment they’d never forget. On the first pitch of the at-bat, Tagger Tyson hit a rocket over the left field wall, as his father simultaneously went crazy in the booth.

“Come on Tagger, end it, end it,” one of the announcers can be heard saying.

HOLY SMOKES– Tagger Tyson, the Louisville signee, with a walk off, extra inning, lower state winning homerun for Oceanside tonight… with his Dad, Torre Tyson, on the call… pic.twitter.com/6H6YPowtAq — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) May 18, 2023

The broadcast booth erupted in cheers with what sounded like Tagger’s father letting out a huge ‘Oh Baby”‘ as the ball went flying out of the park.

Tagger Tyson Comes From A Baseball Family

Torre Tyson is very familiar with big moments on the diamond. Torre spent multiple years as the head coach of the Charleston RiverDogs from 2007-09. After playing college baseball at Missouri, Torre spent three seasons with the Boston Red Sox organization. Torre then went on to coach in the minor leagues for a number of years.

Now, Torre spends his time watching his son Tagger Tyson hit game-winning homers, while also helping his team reach the state semifinals. He’ll get to continue watching his son play next year at Louisville.

I would imagine Tagger’s dad has been a part of some pretty cool moments during his time playing baseball in college and the minors. But last night will certainly be a night Torre will never forget.

Thank goodness we got it all on video.