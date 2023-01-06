Louisiana Man Attempts To Break Back Into Jail Hours After He Was Released

Some criminals aren’t cutout for life outside of a jail cell. One of those is a Louisiana man who needed just five hours to figure that out. After months of being locked up he quickly realized the outside wasn’t for him, so he did the next logical thing and tried to break back into the jail.

39-year-old, Kenneth Hunt, had been in the Calcasieu Correctional Center since November 1, 2022 on theft, criminal damage of property, and criminal trespassing charges. Those charges were dropped and he was released from custody at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

A Louisiana man attempts to break back into jail hours after being released (Image Credit: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Roughly five hours later, shortly after 8 p.m., Hunt returned looking for a place to sleep and grab a meal. He went to the main entrance and put his damage of property and trespassing skills to work. Surveillance video shows him smashing the glass of the entrance with a rock.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso said of the incident, “This individual had not even been released from the Calcasieu Correctional Center for 24 hours before he decided to return and break the glass on the front doors.”

“He stated to deputies he wanted a place to sleep and a meal; we quickly made those arrangements for him. I guess we can now say we literally have people beating down the door to stay with us.”

Sheriff: Man attempts to break back into Calcasieu Correctional five hours after being released to get meal, place to sleep.https://t.co/OUgVpC6CjQ pic.twitter.com/6c1Or4Fpsw — KPLC (@KPLC7News) January 5, 2023

Life Down In Louisiana Isn’t As Easy As It Sounds

Hunt was arrested and, as he desired, booked back into the the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He was charged with criminal damage to property. According to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, his bond is pending.

You have to hand it to this guy, he knew exactly what to do to end up back in jail. He saw no need to go through a middle man. He went right to the source and smashed in the front door.

There is something in the water in Louisiana. Between this and the state’s new porn law, they’re off to a hot start to 2023 down in the bayou.