Louis Riddick Blames Nick Sirianni For Eagles Disaster, Wants Them To Consider Bill Belichick

The Philadelphia Eagles season mercifully ended on Monday night as Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers put Philly, led by head coach Nick Sirianni, out of its misery. The once-promising campaign, in which the Eagles started 10-1, went off the rails and saw them win just one game after November.

There’s plenty of blame to go around, but ESPN NFL talking head Louis Riddick sees one major problem: Sirianni. Despite leading the team to a Super Bowl appearance last season and a playoff appearance this season, Riddick says it’s not good enough.

“Is [Sirianni] really the guy you want leading the charge … in terms of a couple years from now, or is Bill Belichick in play?” Riddick said. “Personally, I think it’s something you definitely have to consider.”

Louis Riddick goes in on Nick Sirianni and says that Bill Belichick being in play is something the Eagles "definitely have to consider." pic.twitter.com/MCKyhQvpgB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 16, 2024

Look, media pundits are going to attach Belichick to every possible NFL head coaching job. That includes the ones that are currently open and the ones that are theoretically open.

You might think that I’m going to poo-poo Riddick’s idea here. But, I don’t. Actually, I like the fit a lot.

ESPN NFL talking head Louis Riddick thinks the Philadelphia Eagles need to consider replacing Nick Sirianni with Bill Belichick. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick makes a lot of sense for the Philadelphia Eagles if they decide to replace Nick Sirianni

Belichick, admittedly, struggles with roster management. Philadelphia’s GM, Howie Roseman, has done a masterful job over the last few years of acquiring draft picks and using them perfectly.

He managed to get a team to the Super Bowl, still secured a Top 10 NFL pick and selected the likely Defensive Rookie of the Year in Jalen Carter.

Roseman acquired A.J. Brown and drafted DeVonta Smith. He picked Jalen Hurts in the second round. That’s the situation Belichick needs to put himself in for likely his final NFL head coaching gig.

I’m guessing Belichick respects Roseman’s ability to build a roster and Jeffrey Lurie seems like an owner that would work well with the former Patriots head coach.

I don’t think the Eagles would fire Nick Sirianni just to replace him with anyone. But, if Belichick is interested, all bets are off.