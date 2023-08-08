Lost Appetite: ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Home Is Now A Restaurant

If you had to take an iconic set from a movie and turn it into a restaurant, the Sawyer family’s house from the cult classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre would not be at the top of the list.

But, alas, if you’re into that sort of thing, you can eat in the same dining room as one of the horror genre’s most famous murderous inbred families.

According to The New York Post, a TikTok user put together a video that is getting some steam of the restaurant Hooper’s in Kingsland, Texas.

If it looks familiar that’s because it is the exact house from the original 1974 film that kickstarted the entire Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise.

The restaurant’s name is a tip of the cap to the original movie’s late director, Tobe Hooper, and the walls inside feature plenty of memorabilia.

While it is the original house from the film, it’s not in the exact location. The entire house was moved to its current Kingsland location in the 1990s.

I’m not going to lie, the food looks pretty damn good. Infinitely better than what Leatherface and company were serving up. Still, I can’t think of too many movies that would make me think “Now, there’s some theme-restaurant fodder,” less than The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Maybe a Silence of the Lambs-themed restaurant called Lecter’s.

Apparently, the folks at Hooper’s have far better business sense than I do (which is far from uncommon) because this seems to be working rather nicely.

