Losing Gas Stoves In NY Should Have You Fired Up: Tomi Lahren

New York becomes the first state to ban natural gas stoves.

Gird your loins and your appliances folks, the Libs are coming for it all.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

Well we knew this was coming, folks.

New York has become the first state to ban natural gas stoves and furnaces in most new buildings beginning in 2026 for buildings shorter than 7 stories 2029 for taller buildings.

There will be exceptions for commercial businesses like stores and restaurants and hospitals – so generous, so kind.

Ya know with all the crime, homelessness, and filth in New York plus all the people leaving for greener pastures like Florida – you’d think banning cooking tools wouldn’t top the list but then again, Liberal idiocy never ceases to amaze me in the worst way possible.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 20: New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams speak to reporters at the campaign launch event for ‘We Love NYC’ in Times Square on March 20, 2023 in New York City. The new citywide initiative, which is a spin off of Milton Glaser’s iconic 1977 ‘I Love NY’ slogan and logo, was created to mobilize New Yorkers to be involved in civic engagement projects and celebrate New York City. The campaign was launched exactly three years after New York City shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Here’s New York Governor Kathy Hochul celebrating this big win in the fight against properly prepared food and functional heating.

“Just like how we had to go from, you know, long time ago, the transition from coal as your energy source, we do have to transition to our clean energy alternatives,” Hochul said. “It’s going to take time and I want to make sure that New Yorkers don’t get hit hard by the costs. So we’re going to roll this out with new buildings going up. They can go electric, they can do heat pumps. This is how you transition.”

Good God, haven’t we had enough “transition” in 2023?! Can y’all give it a rest?!

These Democrats claim to care about poor people but yet they want to confiscate cheap energy from the people who need it most. Climate change in it of itself is a rich white liberal concern anyway.

Luckily my gas stove identifies as electric so we’re all good but ya know who is really ticked about this?

Gavin Newsom.

California was the first state to ban gas-powered vehicles and also leaf blowers so I’d imagine he’s gonna blow a gasket and break a hairdryer when he hears ole Kathy in New York beat him to the stoves!

Imagine living in either of those godforsaken states with crime, homelessness, drug use, AND of course taxes, skyrocketing and all the while the leaders are going after petty appliances to fight weather. What a time to be alive.

But this isn’t about the environment, folks. If Democrats cared about the environment their cities and states wouldn’t look like trash and needle filled hells capes. This is what it’s always about, control.

They tighten the noose a little more a little more and a little more till we’re all eating bugs and composting our own poop.

The Leftist elites will never do any of that but they’ll watch from their ivory towers as they force you to and also, they’ll rob us blind in the process.

Here’s Biden Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk giving his best non-answer as to why we need to shell out trillions to fight weather.

SEN. KENNEDY: And if we spend $50 trillion to become carbon neutral in the United States of America by 2050. You’re the deputy secretary of energy. Give me your estimate of how much that is going to reduce world temperature.

DAVID TURK: So so first of all, it’s a net cost. It’s what benefits we’re having from getting our act together and reducing all of those climate benefits.

SEN. KENNEDY: May I ask again? Maybe I’m being right now, maybe I’m not being clear. If we spent $50 trillion to become carbon neutral by 2050 in the United States of America, how how much is that going to reduce world temperatures?

DAVID TURK: This is a global problem. So we need to reduce our emissions and we need to do everything we can.

SEN. KENNEDY: How much if we do our part, is it going to reduce?

DAVID TURK: We’re 13% of global warming.

SEN. KENNEDY: You don’t know, do you? You don’t know, do you?

DAVID TURK: You can do the math. We need…

SEN. KENNEDY: You don’t know, do you, Mr. Secretary?

DAVID TURK: So we’re 13%.

SEN. KENNEDY: If you know, why won’t you tell me?

Speaker 2: If we went to zero, that would be 13%.

SEN. KENNEDY: You don’t know, do you? You just want us to spend $50 trillion, and you don’t have the slightest idea whether it’s going to reduce world temperatures.

No, he doesn’t know because this is all a load of BS. All of it.

The federal government cannot solve homelessness but for $50 trillion it wants us to believe it can solve weather?

I don’t freakin think so.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 28: In this photo illustration, a flame burns on a gas stove on April 28, 2023 in New York City. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that starting in 2026, New York will require new buildings to be zero-emissions as part of this year’s budget and ban fossil fuel combustion in most new buildings under seven stories, with larger buildings covered in 2029. The ban will eliminate propane heating and gas furnaces or stoves in most new construction. (Photo Illustration by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Paws off our gas stoves, and our cars, and our leaf blowers … oh and our freakin kids too!

And those are my Final Thoughts, from Nashville, God bless and take care.

