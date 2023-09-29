Losers Of The Week Include Colin Kaepernick, Britney Spears And Something Called Meatball | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

And now for the moment I’ve been waiting for all week, it’s time to crown some Losers.

Here we go.

What do Hillary Clinton, Colin Kaepernick and Christmas fruitcakes have in common?

Few people like them and they just will not go away no matter how much we want them to.

Loser: Colin Kaepernick

This week Colin Kaepernick’s desperation for spotlight and a job reared its pathetic head, yet again as he is begging the New York Jets to let him be on the team’s practice squad.

He even penned a letter to the organization.

Expressing how honored and grateful he would be to be given the opportunity. He hasn’t played since 2017 but he still feels his abilities are akin to Mahomes, Wilson, and Hurts.

I gotta hand it to him, he’s confident.

But what I still can’t figure out is why he’d want to be a part of the league he has compared to slavery.

By his own estimation and analysis — not mine — he is basically begging the NFL to enslave him.

Football is over Colin just as presidential hopes are over for Hillary and I would, quite frankly, like to see them both join Dancing with the Stars like all the other washed up celebrities and call it a day.

Loser: Britney Spears

But speaking of dancing, number 2 on my list this week is Britney Spears and while I don’t necessarily deem her a loser, I am worried for her, her sanity, and her dogs.

Here she is, seemingly practicing to work at Benihana.

Now this isn’t normal behavior and I am worried for her. I truly am. Something is not right here. Whether those knives are real or fake, doesn’t matter.

I will stop short of saying she needs to be placed back under a conservatorship. You can’t force people to get help, she needs to come to that conclusion on her own and I hope she does as soon as possible.

But moving on to my final loser this week, this thing called “Meatball.”

Loser: Meatball

Who is apparently a social media influencer with over 600,000 followers.

Meatball decided to get a little extra content for her degenerate followers this week when she livestreamed and encouraged the mass looting and rioting that took place in Philly a couple nights back. Watch.

These teen thugs smashed their way into several stores and businesses and eventually made their way to the Apple Store where they stole the new iPhone 15s.

AOC famously told us this kind of behavior- looting, stealing, destroying- is necessary because these people are just trying to feed their families.

Well in that case, iPhones must be a tasty and nutritious treat.

Smash and grabs, mass looting, teens attacking one another and seeking to hurt and even kill complete strangers for fun- this is the new normal.

Is anyone surprised? The message went out in 2020 loud and clear, the death of George Floyd gives everyone a free pass to do as they want and call it “justice.”

I wouldn’t be surprised if brick-and-mortar stores cease to exist in 10 years. I don’t care how loving and liberal these corporations want to act like they are… None of them can sustain this level of looting and shoplifting so get ready to be buying everything online, probably with the government’s digital currency.

All of these things that appear to be out of control mishandling or mismanagements by Democrats- the crime, the border invasion, the collapsing economy and unaffordable reality of just existing- are actually not oopsies, they are calculated and part of the plan.

With chaos comes control. Never forget that.

