Loser Soccer Moron Takes Out Female Soccer Ref With A Disgusting Cheap Shot

Hey morons, at the pace you’re going there won’t be any refs left to work your games if you keep punching them in the head. The latest disgusting ref attack too place Sunday in Argentina where female referee Dalma Cortadi was brutally attacked by Cristian Tirone, a third division player for Club Deportivo Garmense.

An enraged Tirone is seen being held back by teammates only to break free and act like a defensive end coming around a left tackle and crushing a quarterback. But in this case, it was a defenseless Cortadi who was crushed by the blow.

Let’s go to the footage:

Lamentable, indignante y repudiable lo ocurrido en un partido de tercera división en La Liga Regional de Tres Arroyos 🇦🇷 entre el Deportivo Independencia vs Garmense , Dalma Cortadi jueza principal recibe un brutal y cobarde golpe por detrás de Cristian Tirone. Via: @CLMerlo pic.twitter.com/MuSH7oP8hd — Showfutboleo (@showfutboleo) July 31, 2022

“This situation harms me at work since it makes me unable to work,” Cortadi told an Argentine news outlet. “Now I must be strong. The blows left me sore.

“You have to kick him out forever. He should never be in any club. He is a violent person. He must also be in his daily life. I saw it on the video: a normal person does not do what this man did. No person deserves this. We don’t go to the [matches] to be beaten. I hope he pays for what he did.”

Tirone has been kicked out of the soccer league and Cortadi has filed criminal charges against the maniac.

Let this be a lesson to all those who say it’s the antics of scumbag Americans who are punching and kicking refs. This is happening everywhere as the world continues to lose its damn mind.

Between bus driver shortages and ref shortages, this world has a real problem on its hands. The robots might have no choice but to come in and solve these problems. Don’t go complaining when Hal 69,000 is reffing your co-ed softball games.

You can blame Tirone and all the other scumbags out there who’ve brought us to this point.