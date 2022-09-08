Los Angeles Rams Reward Coach Sean McVay and GM Les Snead For Winning — A Lot

Stuff is going to happen for an NFL general manager and head coach when they get their team to the Super Bowl twice in four seasons – and win it all once.

Big contract extensions is among that stuff.

That’s exactly what’s happening for Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay. Both signed contract extensions this week ahead of tonight’s regular-season opener. The Rams are hosting the Buffalo Bills with kickoff slated for 8:20 pm EST.

Rams GM Les Snead, head coach Sean McVay sign contract extensions https://t.co/miIxfwGfvu — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) September 8, 2022

Rich Deals For Both McVay And Snead

Although details of their contracts are not yet known, both will be among the highest paid in their profession — McVay among coaches and Snead among GMs.

McVay, who took over in 2017 as the youngest coach in the NFL at the time, has authored a 55-26 record. The Rams have won double-digit games in four of his five seasons. McVay is now 36 years old.

Snead, 51, became the Rams general manager in 2012 while they were still in St. Louis. He hired McVay before the Rams’ second season back in Los Angeles and the rest has been history.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Matthew Stafford #9, Aaron Donald #99 and head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams react with the George Halas Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Snead, by the way, seized on an opportunity to acquire proven stars, such as cornerback Jalen Ramsey, quarterback Matthew Stafford, edge rusher Von Miller and others at the expense of giving up draft picks.

It was a risky move questioned by some NFL personnel people. but Snead remained undaunted and has been rewarded with the team’s success.

Both Snead and McVay are now signed through 2026.

