Rams Might Have To Use The Silent Count … AT HOME

The Los Angeles Rams might face a hostile crowd Sunday against the Cowboys, despite playing at home.

The Rams are currently 2-2, and welcome the 3-1 Cowboys to SoFi Stadium Sunday afternoon, and due to the number of Dallas fans in the area, Matthew Stafford and the offense are preparing to use the silent count.

Yes, at home, the Rams might have to go with a silent count due to crowd noise from Dallas fans.

The L.A. area is packed with Cowboys fans, given they've held training camp in Oxnard for years, and many fans opted for the Cowboys when L.A. was without an NFL team for more than 20 years. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) October 7, 2022

For the record, this wouldn’t be a new thing for the Rams. Last season against the 49ers at the end of the year, Stafford and the offense had to go with a silent count because there were so many San Francisco fans in attendance.

Now, early in the 2022 season, the Rams might have to go, yet again, with the silent count at home.

Rams might use the silent count at home against the Cowboys. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Whenever you have to use the silent count at home, it’s a sign that your fans aren’t showing up. Imagine Tom Brady ever needing the silent count home when he was playing for the Patriots. It’s literally impossible to do. Your brain can’t do it.

Yet, the Rams have some trouble filling SoFi Stadium with their own fans. It’s a tough look and a problem. It’s just not a problem that will apparently be solved by Sunday.

Rams preparing to use the silent count at SoFi Stadium against the Cowboys. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

You can catch the game at 4:25 EST on Fox. We’ll have to see whether or not Cowboys fans can terrorize Stafford enough the Rams do opt for the silent count.