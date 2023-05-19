Dodgers Fan Lit Up, Knocked Unconscious During Brawl

Videos by OutKick

A Dodgers fan learned the hard way that fighting is almost never a good idea.

Sports fans trading punches and brawling is as American as apple pie. In this country, sports and fans getting drunk and trying to obliterate each other goes together like white on rice. You can’t have one without the other.

We now have an all-time video of fans getting after following a Dodgers Tuesday night. In a video shared by TMZ, fans started a melee and it ended with one guy laid out flat unconscious.

You can check out the bonkers fight video below.

Dodgers fans play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a million times. If you play stupid games, you’re going to eventually win very stupid prizes.

It’s not any different than the moron pranksters breaking the law in hopes of getting some clout. In reality, they’ll likely end up catching a bullet.

If you decide fighting is a good idea, eventually you’ll run up on someone who gives you a quick curtain call. It doesn’t matter if it’s at a bar, a sporting event or even a family reunion.

Everyone’s luck runs out eventually. It’s just the way life works. In this case, some Dodgers fans wanted to mix it up and one guy got knocked out.

He’s damn lucky he didn’t get hurt worse. Falling on concrete and hitting your head wrong could change your life forever in the worst of way.

There’s people in prison right now in this country on manslaughter charges for throwing a punch in a fight that went much worse than anticipated.

Dodgers fans go viral with brutal brawl video. One fan was knocked unconscious. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Next time, just grab a couple extra beers, kick back and relax. There’s no need to get your jaw jacked up during a sporting event. It’s never worth it.