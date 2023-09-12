Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler Pays Tribute To Late Agent Cameron Weiss, Who Died At 38

Videos by OutKick

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler paid his respects to his agent, who died at only 38 years old.

Cameron Weiss, who founded Dynamic Sports Group in 2019, represented both MLB and NFL players including Ekeler. According to reports, he passed away on Sunday after a lengthy battle with cancer.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Cameron Weiss, our dear friend and business partner,” a statement from Dynamic Sports Group reads. “Cameron was a remarkable individual who touched and impacted the lives of so many.

“His dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to his family, friends and clients will always be remembered. He will be greatly missed. Moving forward at Dynamic Sports Group, Cam’s legacy will live on as we continue to serve our family of clients as he would have,” the company wrote.

“Finally, our thoughts, prayers and sincere condolences go out to his family and close friends during this time.”

On Monday, Ekeler posted a brief tribute to his late agent on Instagram, sharing a photo of the two. He wrote about how Weiss was the only agent who got in touch with him after his time at Western State, now known as Western Colorado University.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin Ekeler (@austinekeler) “Only one agent ever reached out to me coming out of college. Since then you’ve been like a brother to me,” the 28-year-old running back wrote. “You will always live on in my story.



“Rest in peace to a real one.”

According to TMZ, Weiss also represented others over the years including Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott and ex-NFLer Michael Sam.

