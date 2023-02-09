Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Shares Amount Of New Gear Players Get At Spring Training

Videos by OutKick

At some point over the course of the next 10 days, MLB teams are set to welcome pitchers and catchers to their individual spring training facilities. Baseball season is almost here!

As players start to arrive for the start of the new year, they will be greeted by a locker full of gear. Some of them have already showed up early and got to check out their new swag.

Among them is Tucker Davidson, a 26-year-old pitcher who was traded from the Braves to the Angels back in August. This will be his first full year with Los Angeles and he was stoked to see his locker upon arrival.

Davidson shared a glimpse at what the team is giving players at spring training this year. He received two hats, a pair of shorts, five different t-shirts, a quarter-zip jacket, two hoodies, a windbreaker, four home jerseys, four away jerseys and a few pairs of cleats.

Davidson’s locker is right next to 23-year-old Reid Detmers and it appeared as though his locker was full of the same gear. If that is true, the Angels are giving out a lot of gear.

Teams can invite up to 60 players to spring training. If Los Angeles maxed out its list, that would mean 120 hats, 60 pairs of shorts, 300 t-shirts, 60 quarter-zips, 12 hoodies, 60 windbreakers, 480 jerseys and at least 60 pairs of cleats.

But not all 60 players will make the Opening Day roster. Do they get to keep the gear?

Davidson says yes, anything that the team gives you is yours to keep!

While Davidson is early, the rest of his pitching counterparts are soon to join him in Tempe. Pitchers and catchers will report on the Feb. 16. Everybody else will get there on Monday, Feb. 20.