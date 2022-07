Dan Dakich had something to say about Chicago’s mayor:

“Lori Lightfoot is an IDOIT. It’s not racist. It’s not homophobic. It’s fact!”

Watch the clip below, and click here to see Wednesday’s episode of Don’t @ Me.

Catch Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich every Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. across OutKick.com and OutKick’s social media.