Country Music Legend Dead At 90

Country music icon Loretta Lynn has passed away.

The star singer responsible for the hit song “Coal Miner’s Daughter” passed away at the age of 90 early Tuesday morning in Tennessee, her family announced on social media.

A statement from the family of Loretta Lynn.



"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.” The family of Loretta Lynn. — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) October 4, 2022

Lynn was surrounded by her family as she left this world due to natural causes, according to a report from TMZ.

Lynn was one of the most famous women ever in the country music world, and “Coal Miner’s Daughter” has become an anthem for many since it was released in 1970.

The song about being the daughter of a coal miner was biographical for Lynn and inspired by her upbringing in rural Kentucky in the 1930s and 1940s.

Her song “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man” with Conway Twitty also turned into a smashing commercial success.

Loretta Lynn dead at 90. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Loretta Lynn earned several major awards throughout her career.

After exploding onto the country music scene, Loretta Lynn won three Grammy Awards and also earned the Lifetime Achievement Award.

She also won a staggering 14 Academy of Country Music Awards during her career. Everything Loretta Lynn touched seemed to turn to gold.

Country music legend Loretta Lynn dies at the age of 90. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music)

Now, at the age of 90, Lynn has passed away. She left an incredible mark on this world and provided lots of happy moments for countless fans. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.