Lorenzen Wright’s Ex-Wife Denied Parole For Role In Former NBA Player’s Death

Sherra Wright, the wife of slain husband and former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, was denied parole by the Tennessee Board of Parole after a May 11th hearing.

Lorenzen Wright, a 13-year player in the NBA, was found dead in a swamp back in 2010, hit with multiple gunshot wounds. He had been declared missing for days until Wright was discovered.

Sherra helped plot Wright’s death back in 2010, alongside Wright’s killer, Billy Ray Turner. Turner received a life sentence in prison for his crime.

According to the Associated Press, Sherra’s denied penalty “was reached after three of seven board members agreed to deny her release based on the seriousness of her offense.”

Wright is years into her 30-year sentence on account of first-degree murder charges issued in 2017. She entered a guilty plea in 2019.

