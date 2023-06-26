Look Towards Under In White Sox Vs. Angels

Videos by OutKick

White Sox vs. Angels, 9:38 ET

Traveling can cause a lot of issues for a sports team (hint: one of the easiest ways to win games for the WNBA is to focus on traveling as they don’t do it on private plans or anything). Going across the country can be a huge issue for some of the squads. Tonight the White Sox have to play in Los Angeles after an afternoon game against in Chicago yesterday. Will the travel hurt the White Sox as they play the Angeles tonight?

You might be surprised to hear it, but the White Sox are actually within reach of their best month of the season. They are currently sitting at 11-10 for the month. They were 8-21 in April, getting off to an absolutely miserable start, and went 15-14 in May. The White Sox were able to take two of three from the Red Sox and have won three of their past five games. This is the second series against the Angels this season and they lost two of three on their home turf. Part of the problem with the White Sox this season has been they aren’t getting as good of results from the pitching staff. One of the main problems is Dylan Cease. After being great last year – Cy Young finalists great – he has stumbled quite a bit this year. He has a 4.22 ERA overall and has a 5.05 ERA on the road. I need to give him some credit as this month has been his best month too with 22.2 innings pitched and six earned runs allowed. He also has racked up 32 strikeouts which is a good sign for the White Sox. He didn’t face the Angels earlier this year, but they are hitting just .231 against him over their careers.

The Angels and White Sox square off in Los Angeles tonight. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Angels were playing their best baseball of the year, that was before they lost four of their past five games and five of their past six. Still, they are over .500 and that has to feel good after years of falling apart during the course of the season. We still have plenty of season remaining, but halfway through the season, they will still be over .500. A lot of work still remains for them to be competitive for the full year and for a chance to be in the playoffs. Tonight they have Reid Detmers taking the ball for them. He’s actually been pretty solid for them this season sporting a 4.02 ERA and slightly lower at home. His June has been great with just six earned runs allowed over 23.2 innings. He also is coming off his best start of the season where he allowed just two hits and no earned runs against the Dodgers in seven innings. Even as good as Detmers is pitching, the Angels are just 2-6 over his past eight games and 4-9 overall 13 that he started.

I’m taking the under in tonight’s game. The pitchers are both in solid form this month. The travel for the White Sox likely hurts the batting more than anything. The Angels are also playing some bad baseball right now after their hot streak. I’m going to take under 8.5 in this game.

