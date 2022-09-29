Look Towards Under in Dolphins vs. Bengals

Dolphins vs. Bengals, 8:15 ET

Look, I fell for a couple of traps last week. Even though I think that it is insane for the Dolphins to be getting four points in this game, I’m not touching it. Maybe it ends up being the right side, but I’m not playing it for this game. I just can’t bring myself to do it.

The Dolphins are coming off of an emotional victory. Wait, we are only going into week 4 and they have an emotional win already? Yes, they beat everyone’s Super Bowl favorite the Bills and are sitting alone at the top of their division. It was certainly a close game 21-19 and they didn’t get their offense going very well, but they won it and that’s really all that matters. Starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, was not in concussion protocol, though that was the original thought. He is hurting though with some back and ankle issues, so maybe that plays into the line on the game. Now, they come off of this hard-fought game that was played in the heat and they head to Ohio. I expect them to rely on their running game a bit more in this one as they try and make this a slower game and allow their defense a bit of rest and take pressure off of Tua.

The Bengals have looked like anything but a Super Bowl contender in the early part of this year. After two ugly losses – both games they should’ve won – they finally cracked the win column with an easy win over the Jets. Their offense, which looked so dominant last year, hasn’t exactly stalled but doesn’t seem to be running on all cylinders right now. Burrow finally looked like himself against the Jets throwing for three touchdowns and 275 yards. They were able to put up 27 points and kind of pulled off the gas a bit in the 4th quarter. So which Bengals team is it? The team that coasted to victory last week, or the team that lost to a bad Steelers team and a Cowboys team with their backup quarterback? I think we will see something in between.

This game has already moved a bit towards the under and I think there is good reason for that movement. The weather seems like it will be okay, but I don’t expect a track meet. Combined these two teams are 1-5 towards the under. You might think that Miami’s offense is unbelievable based on what they did to Baltimore. They are definitely good, but they aren’t without flaws. I mentioned too, I think this game is a bit slower-paced, and Thursday games are often not met with as much aggressiveness after the players were in games on Sunday. Take under 47 for the game.

