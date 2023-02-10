Look Towards the Under in Coyotes vs. Blackhawks

Videos by OutKick

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks, 8:30 ET

Hovering at just around .500 won’t cut it. Yesterday I had a play on an over and it was a very low scoring game. Both goalies played really well. The funny thing is, I could’ve played the under seven, which was at -145, instead I took the over 6.5 at -135. It wasn’t a bad play in my opinion, but ultimately it was a bad outcome so now I need to get back on it.

Tonight we have a game between two of the worst teams in the NHL. They both might be fighting for that number one overall pick and are just planning on next season. So do either of them really want to win this game? The players do, but I can’t imagine the franchises do. The Coyotes are coming into this game off of a nice victory off of the All-Star break. They were able to take down the Minnesota Wild in a 3-2 home victory. They might be off to a nice start now. Most of their games lately have been low scoring, which is usually a sign of good goalie play, but their offense isn’t very good right now either. Tonight, they are likely to have Karel Vejemlka in their net. He’s allowing over three goals per game, but somehow also has three shutouts this season. Which, to me, says that he is really hot, or really bad in most games with very little in between.

The Blackhawks years of dominance seem so long ago, but two veterans remain from those glory years. Patrick Kane still is playing pretty well, but Jonathan Toews is just not what he used to be. Still, it can be hard to move on from superstars that helped you win so many games. They have a chance to draft a superstar this year and that could vault them back into contention soon. But, tonight, they are looking to take care of business against Arizona. They look like they’ll have Petr Mrazek in the net and he’s allowing almost four goals per game. I’m not sure if he is that bad of a goalie or it is a combination of a lack of defense and him not being very good. Either way, the numbers are what they are. He didn’t play against the Coyotes when the teams faced off last month. He was solid in the return to ice for the Blackhawks in their last game when he allowed just three goals in an overtime loss.

I like the under in this game. While both teams have bad defenses, their offenses aren’t very explosive either. In addition, I was thinking that this might be one of those games that both teams feel like they can win. Ultimately they are still competitors so I think they are going to play a little harder. I’m taking under 6 goals in this one.

