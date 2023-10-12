Look Toward Total In Game 4 Of Braves, Phillies

Videos by OutKick

Braves vs. Phillies, 8:07 ET

I went just 1-1 yesterday as the Dodgers did not make any progress toward looking like anything more than a regular season team that ran out of gas. I made note of it in my article, they had no pitching for the playoffs and it was their ultimate downfall. I don’t care if it was a seven-game series or something else, they were swept so even if it was seven games, they’d be down 3-0. We switch to a game between the Braves and Phillies another series that was just an error or so away from being a 3-0 lead. Will tonight’s Game 4 close out the series, or send it back to Atlanta?

Atlanta has their backs against the wall. Will this be another collapse from a great regular-season Braves team, or can they find their mojo and get the offense finally going again? Honestly, at this point, I’m not sure they will get the offense going. They were able to muster just two runs yesterday on ten hits. We knew that the home runs would dry up to a certain extent for the Braves after they had so many in the regular season, but they collectively took the worst possible time to stop putting the ball over the fence. Additionally, they looked a bit tense up there. It seems like everyone on the team is trying to win the game every at-bat. 10 hits in a game has to equate to more runs, especially when you have a team capable of stringing hits together. They once again have Spencer Strider on the hill and the hope is for a better result than Game 1. He really wasn’t bad in the opener as he allowed just one solo homer and two total runs (one earned) over seven innings. The end of the game was a 3-0 loss. Last time he was in this ballpark, he allowed just one earned run over seven innings and struck out nine hitters.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 21: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting an inside the park home run during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park on August 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Baseball seems like one of the sports where you can talk crap about the opponent and be fine. Football seemingly is all about team motivation, basketball can be a one-man sport, and in hockey you can control a bit more. But, with baseball, you can’t just swing harder and hope for a home run, or play every position, or shut down just one guy. The problem is, the Braves talked crap about Bryce Harper and it completely backfired. Orlando Arcia claimed after that it wasn’t ever supposed to leave the Braves locker room, which is kind of a sissy statement, but whatever. It got out, and Harper got some instant revenge as he put to balls over the fence last night. Still, that only gives you a one-game lead and now you have to win at least one more. I can’t imagine the Phillies want to go back to Atlanta, and honestly if they do, I think they probably lose the series. So, they rest their hopes tonight on Ranger Suarez. He did an admirable job in his limited outing in Game 1. For the day, he went 3.2 innings and allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out four. Sure, the Braves had been off for multiple days so maybe there was a bit of rust, but he navigated a tough lineup rather well. His month at home in September was ugly so there is cause for concern – he allowed 13 earned runs over 17.2 innings. I do think he probably allows runs in this one once again, but the reality is that the game will be handed to the bullpen as quickly as needed.

I don’t know who will win this game. Gun to my head, give me the Braves. But, this isn’t about a gun to the head. This is about an official play, something I think will happen. In this game, I think it will be low-scoring. Under 8.5 is a great look. Strider will keep the score low, and Suarez will be pulled at the first sign of trouble. Expect this to be a low-scoring game.

