Look Toward The Under In Nats Vs. Mets

Videos by OutKick

Nationals vs. Mets, 7:10 ET

Yesterday was one of the better days I’ve had on the season, and I needed it. I was able to go 3-0 and also hit the two sprinkles I shared on the Cubs. The official play was them through five innings but I also recommended that you take the run line and the money line for the full game. The run line was between +150 and +160 depending where you grabbed it. I don’t count the sprinkles on the record, but this was a good day. Let’s keep it rolling here.

The Nationals are performing slightly better than expected if I’m being honest. I don’t think anyone expects them to be a contender, and even with an 8-14 record, it is pretty obvious they won’t be a contender. Still, they were also expected to lose 100 games and that might not happen. They are hitting pretty well overall, but they just can’t seem to get the runners in. They also have a better ERA than their opponents, the Mets, do for the season. One of the surprise performers for the Nationals has been MacKenzie Gore. On the season, Gore has a 3.43 ERA. Outside of a game against the Angels, he has gone at least five innings in all four starts. His biggest issue is walks, he has issued 14 in 21 innings but just 15 hits in the same span.

The Nationals take on the Mets in New York tonight. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Mets Are Not Hitting Well

The Mets are slumping a bit since the end of what was a nice West Coast road trip. They have lost their past three games and are not hitting very well to start the season. One of the reasons I didn’t like the Mets this year or last year was because I was concerned about the hitting. They have just three more hits than the Nationals, but have put 31 more runs on the board. Their pitching staff is kind of struggling though with a 4.20 ERA. They have also issued 21 more walks than the Nationals staff in only two more games. One of the culprits of the walks is Kodai Senga. The Mets have won all four of his starts, and he has been decent enough in the games, but he is allowing too many walks for him to get away with it for that much longer.

The Mets are putting up runs, but the Nationals are getting hits. The game could break open at any point, but this is too high of a total for us to get to in this game. Take under 8.5 in this game.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024