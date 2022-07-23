Look Out, Georgia, Some Brave Soul Picked Vanderbilt To Win The SEC East

There are hot takes, and then there are takes so spicy, so jaw-dropping, so absurd that you can’t help but let out an audible gasp after reading them.

Well, the college football world did a collective double-take on Friday upon the release of the projected order of finish in the SEC as voted on by the media.

Nope, it wasn’t the fact that everybody and their mother basically picked Alabama to beat Georgia in the SEC title game. Seriously, it was 158 votes to 18.

It wasn’t the fact that both Alabama and Georgia were both overwhelmingly picked to win their respective conferences, either.

No. This take has to with the one person who actually picked Vanderbilt – yes, Vanderbilt! – to win the SEC East.

Yep. The same Vandy that’s finished higher than fourth one time (2008) since the SEC went to divisions in 1992. Once!

The same Vandy that won two games last year, zero games the year before, and hasn’t finished above .500 in nearly a decade (2013).

This is the same team that finished last year on a 7-game losing streak, lost to Georgia and Florida by a combined score of 104-0, and beat UCONN – which is quite literally one of the worst FBS teams in the country – by a score of 30-28.

Yes, one brave soul took the leap and picked this juggernaut of a program to win the SEC East, and I, for one, respect the moxie.

So does Vandy coach Clark Lea, by the way. Don’t forget, Lea opened his SEC Media Days presser earlier this week with this gem of a quote:

“We know in time Vanderbilt football will be the best program in the country.”

Preach, Clark!

While everybody was out there taking the easy way out and picking Georgia, this voter skipped right over teams like Florida (zero first-place votes, by the way), Kentucky (four votes) and South Carolina (three) and picked the mighty Vanderbilt Commodores, baby!

And by the way, if this voter was smart and put some money on Vandy they could be looking at an early retirement. As of this morning, the Commodores were a +50000 longshot to win the SEC East.

Not a bad little Saturday morning sprinkle!