Look Out, Big 10: Ohio State Lands QB Julian Sayin As Buckeyes’ Get Another Monster Transfer Portal Signing

Highly-touted high school recruit Julian Sayin officially committed to joining the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The No. 3 quarterback in the 2024 class had backed out on his commitment to Alabama after Nick Saban’s retirement. After learning about his decision, one scout told 247Sports that he had a strong feeling about where Sayin would end up.

“I’d be shocked if he didn’t end up at Ohio State,” the unnamed source said.

That turned out to be a phenomenal prediction, as the senior from Carlsbad, CA officially made the announcement on Sunday.

BREAKING: Former Alabama QB signee Julian Sayin has committed to Ohio State, per @Hayesfawcett3🌰



Sayin ranks No. 7 NATL (No. 1 QB) in the 2024 On300.

“Incredibly excited to join the team here at Ohio State,” Sayin said. “I held this program in high regard throughout my entire recruiting process and am looking forward to learning from some of the most talented players and coaches in college football and contributing to our team’s success.”

He didn’t oversell the “most talented players” line in the slightest. The Buckeyes made a few other offensive upgrades by plundering some of the SEC’s biggest names.

Both Ole Miss star running back Quinshon Judkins and Alabama center Seth McLaughlin announced decisions to transfer to Columbus in recent weeks. On the defensive side, the Buckeyes lured Alabama All-American safety Caleb Downs to their camp.

Ohio State has also landed Kansas State quarterback Will Howard to fill the void filled by Kyle McCord’s transfer. It’s a good thing too, since roster upgrades come just one offseason before the Big 10 welcomes several powerhouses – like Washington and Oregon – into the conference.

Now, head coach Ryan Day has all the tools he’d need to stay competitive in the conference, and snap a three-game losing skid to the Michigan Wolverines. If he doesn’t do the latter with all these talent upgrades, he might have to look for a new job.

I’m just Sayin.