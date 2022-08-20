Look for Scoring in the Desert

The Cardinals and the Diamondbacks are in very different situations right now. The Cardinals are battling for the division title, and the Diamondbacks, are, well, just trying to stay out of last place. The Cardinals have won their past four games, and the Diamondbacks are 3-2 over their last five, so both teams are in decent form.

Dakota Hudson doesn’t have a really long leash from the Cardinals, but it is probably for the best. He hasn’t gone over five innings in any of the past three starts. He also has only completed six or more innings in two of his last nine starts. He has been allowing runs in each start, but again, the Cardinals seem to keep it under control. He’s allowed 17 earned runs in his last 30 innings total which isn’t great but is manageable.

The Diamondbacks send former ace Madison Bumgarner to the mound to try and stop the Cardinals. He has been in very bad form lately. In three August starts, he has allowed 15 earned runs in 17.1 innings. This isn’t a matter of one bad game, either. He’s allowed four earned, then five, and then six in his last three games. So, his starts are getting progressively worse, and they aren’t facing great teams. He faced a struggling Giants team, a bad Pirates squad, and a Rockies team in Arizona where they are terrible. It is possible that he can get it together and the Cardinals will be stymied by the former pitching great. He did it once earlier in the year when he was pitching well.

This game looks like we will get some runs to play the over 9 at -120.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024