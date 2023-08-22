Lonzo Ball Posts Video Response To Stephen A. Smith To Show That His Knee Is Okay

Videos by OutKick

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball hit back at ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith for saying he had heard that Ball’s knee has gotten so bad that he can’t stand up from a seated position.

At this point, everyone and their mother knows about Lonzo Ball’s bad knee that has kept him off the court since January 2022. He’ll miss the entirety of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season, and for this reason, he was being discussed on First Take.

Stephen A. claimed that the had heard just how bad Ball’s knee has gotten.

“I don’t think he’ll ever be the same based on what we’re seeing and hearing and reading about,” Smith said on Tuesday’s edition of the show. “I’ve heard that it’s even hard for [Lonzo] to get up from the sitting position.”

That sounds bad for sure. I mean if he can’t even get off the bench, how is he supposed to play soon?

Well, according to Ball himself, that’s not necessarily the case/

@stephenasmith come to the actual source next time. I’m not hard to reach pic.twitter.com/88xyoB7LTf — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) August 22, 2023

“Stephen A., who are your sources, bro?” the 25-year-old asked as he repeatedly stood up and sat down using only one leg. “Please tell me who your sources are. C’mon, man. C’mon man, you’ve gotta stop yapping.

“And I actually like you, man~ I don’t even know you like that, but I like you! I’m coming back, man. Come on!”

Well. It sure sounds like the rumors of his inability to stand up under his own power were greatly exaggerated.

Still, he won’t be on the court next season, even if he’s in better shape than people thought.

During an appearance on Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young’s podcast, Ball revealed that he will miss the entire upcoming season.

