Longtime SportsCenter Anchor Neil Everett Reportedly Leaving ESPN In Latest Round Of Cost-Cutting

A report from Front Office Sports says that longtime SportsCenter Neil Everett is departing from ESPN after 23 years. The company is going through a large cost-cutting effort, the latest of several such rounds over the past few years.

Apparently, Everett is one of the casualties. As of now, only Everett and NHL analyst Chris Chelios are among the on-air talent who have been publicly reported to be out at the network.

“Bartender…last call,” Everett said in a statement to Front Office Sports. “ESPN changed my life, but now it’s time for me to change my life. Time to write a new chapter.”

Everett co-hosts SportsCenter with Stan Verrett. Both hosts, along with another Los Angeles-based anchor Ashley Brewer, signed new deals in 2021.

Stan Verrett and Neil Everett, ESPN SportsCenter Co-Anchors, attend the “L.A. LIVE Celebrates 10th Anniversary” at L.A. LIVE’s Microsoft Square. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Evidently, though, Verrett and Brewer are safe from the cuts. Perhaps Everett should have been more like Stan Verrett.

Verrett earned a spot in OutKick’s 2023 Woke All-Star Challenge. Why? Because Verrett espouses hardcore left-wing views Twitter. That makes him much harder to get rid of than Everett.

I started at espn in 2000, a few months after Neil Everett. We joined up for sportscenter from LA in 2009. For 14 years, he was the best teammate I could imagine. Selfless, caring, generous, and a pro’s pro. He’s moving on now, but we are brothers for life. That’ll never change. — stan verrett (@stanverrett) June 8, 2023

ESPN parting ways with SportsCenter anchor Neil Everett, who joins an ever-growing list

Everett’s ouster is another in a long list of ESPN talents cut in recent years. Many of them have something in common: they are white men.

So far, we know about Everett and Chelios. Both are white men.

Other white men who have lost jobs at ESPN over the past few years: Will Cain, Mike Golic, Mike Golic Jr., Trey Wingo, Ivan Maisel, Ron Jaworski, Trent Dilfer, and Kenny Mayne.

Yet, Stan Verrett, who hosts the same show as Everett and signed a new deal in the same month as Everett, is safe.

As is Bomani Jones, despite never providing value to the company.