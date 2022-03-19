in OKTC

Longtime NFL Reporter John Clayton Dies

updated

Longtime NFL reporter John Clayton has passed away, ESPN’s Seth Wickersham announced Friday night.

“He was one of those colleagues who was not only always eager to help you, but went above and beyond to help. He took his work seriously, with all his files and spreadsheets, but not himself,” Wickersham tweets. “RIP to a gentleman and Hall of Famer.”

In 1976, Clayton began his career as a Pittsburgh Steelers reporter at the Pittsburgh Press. Later, Clayton became known as one of the most connected sportswriters in the Seattle area. Clayton worked at ESPN from 1995 to 2017, covering the NFL in various roles.

Clayton was a fan-favorite among viewers and responsible for some of the best “This Is SportsCenter” commercials. We all loved this one:

No, he didn’t really have a ponytail. But if any reporter could have pulled it off, it would have been John Clayton.

Thoughts and prayers go out to Clayton’s family. He will be missed:

 

Written by Bobby Burack

Bobby Burack covers media, politics, and sports at OutKick.

