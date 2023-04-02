WATCH: Logan Paul Goes Zip-Lining At Wrestlemania, Soars Through A Table In Match With Seth Rollins

Videos by OutKick

The night of the immortals is happening in Los Angeles tonight, with Wrestlemania being held at SoFi Stadium. It was Logan Paul who would make the biggest Hollywood splash on opening night, zip-lining over the sold-out crowd.

First of all, Logan Paul is hard to like, but he has put in the work when it comes to professional wrestling. But if there’s one thing Logan Paul is good at, that would be making an entrance. During Wrestlemania 39, Paul decided to pay homage, in a weird way, to Shawn Michaels.

Before his match against Seth Rollins, the YouTube star rose from the stage and spoke to the crowd while dangling in the air. But, just when you thought this might be it, Logan Paul went flying in the air, laughing and talking to the crowd, doing a horrible job at pumping up the crowd.

“I got a zip-line for my birthday. I look beautiful,” Logan Paul said as he dangled above the crowd.

I’ll give it to Logan Paul, the guy doesn’t care what kind of punishment his body takes. During the match, the boxer/pro wrestler took to the skies, destroying Seth Rollins on a table. It’s this type of action that will likely turn into another contract for Logan Paul, with negotiations starting on a new deal with WWE.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JANUARY 28: Logan Paul throws Seth Rollins out of the ring during the WWE Royal Rumble at the Alamodome on January 28, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Like him or not, the guy knows how to put on a show. He might be pretty cheesy, but at least he can take a bump or fly through the air to make his entrance.

Wrestlemania îs just getting started, with a stacked card on Sunday night. Continue following OutKick for all the latest updates from Hollywood and Wrestlemania.