Logan Paul Signs Multi-Year Deal With WWE, Will Likely Compete At SummerSlam

YouTube sensation Logan Paul announced Thursday that he has signed a multi-year deal with WWE.

The deal will push into 2023, with Paul expected to compete at multiple WWE premium live events and appear on television in between storylines.

Paul, 27, made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 in April, teaming with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios. The Miz would turn on Paul after the match, delivering a skull crushing finale. The match was regarded as one of the best the company has produced involving a celebrity.

Logan Paul hit the three amigos on Rey Mysterio 😮#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/R2ZPLcbhXu — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) April 3, 2022

On the most recent episode of WWE’s Monday Night Raw, The Miz announced that Paul would make his in-ring return at SummerSlam, scheduled for Saturday, July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Miz said the two would team up once more despite the betrayal at WrestleMania and attempt to win the Raw/SmackDown Tag Team championships. Paul, still out for revenge, made it clear while signing his contract that he had his sights set on The Miz.

Paul is the latest outsider to sign with the sports entertainment conglomerate, as Bellator’s Valeria Loureda announced Wednesday that she had signed with WWE.

