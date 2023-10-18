Logan Paul Continues To Milk Dillon Danis Drama, Says He’ll Spend The Rest Of His Life Apologizing To Nina Agdal

Videos by OutKick

Logan Paul just can’t let his drama with Dillon Danis go.

The older Paul brother beat Danis in a boxing match this past weekend, and after months and months of nonstop sniping, it appeared a tent had finally been put on the circus.

However, it seems both men are intent on making sure they do whatever is necessary to stay in the news. Danis is making cringe excuses for losing, and Logan has now claimed he might have to spend the rest of his life apologizing to his fiancée Nina Agdal for the trolling she endured.

Logan Paul refuses to let the drama with Dillon Danis go. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Logan Paul gets super dramatic talking about Dillon Danis drama.

“I’m eternally sorry for Nina. I’ll spend the rest of my life apologizing if I have to for putting her through that kind of torment. It’s inhumane what he did. She’ll hold him accountable, but this is my life. I dragged her into this social media fight bullshit. She did not sign up for this. I mean, she did. She did, of course, but she didn’t know and neither did I. I don’t think anyone knew the extent to which he would take things. No fight organization or promotion has ever seen this kind of build up. This is gnarly,” Paul said the “Impaulsive” following the fight.

Yes, Logan Paul, who cashed in on the fight and made a ton of money, will now spend the next several decades apologizing.

You can watch his comments below, and decide for yourself whether or not he’s authentic.

This is a bit much from Logan.

This is the kind of drama you expect from teenage girls with a bad attitude. This is ridiculously over-the-top. Message me at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.

Logan Paul’s earnings from the fight aren’t known yet, but Dillon Danis claimed he made more than $1 million. You can bet the house Logan Paul made a lot more, and who can he thank for that?

Dillon Danis.

Logan Paul beat Dillon Danis in a heated boxing match. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Nobody would have cared about the fight if Danis hadn’t gone viral every single day on X by posting old photos of Nina Agdal.

How did she respond? By suing him. Yikes. Suing someone in the fight game is such a weak move. As Logan Paul noted himself, she did kind of sign up for this.

That’s not me saying whether or not what Danis did was appropriate. It’s just noting the facts of the matter. She entered the public arena of chaos when she hitched her wagon to Logan Paul.

Logan Paul claims he might spend the rest of life apologizing to Nina Agdal. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Above all else, Danis and Logan seem hellbent on milking this situation for everything it’s worth. The fight was several days ago, and they’re still talking about it. You have to squeeze it for every penny it’s worth!