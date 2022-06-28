Logan Paul Booed By WWE Crowd After Being Announced For SummerSlam

YouTube sensation and boxer Logan Paul is set to make his return to WWE at this year’s SummerSlam, scheduled for Saturday, July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

But the WWE Universe is far from thrilled. In fact, when it was announced on the latest episode of WWE’s Monday Night Raw that he would be at “The Biggest Party of the Summer,” fans inside Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, began to boo in unison.

Paul, 27, made his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, teaming up with The Miz to face the father-son tandem of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Paul and The Miz defeated the Mysterios and after the match, The Miz turned on Paul by hitting a skull-crushing finale.

The two have apparently made up, however, and will team up together at SummerSlam against currently unannounced opponents.

Photo courtesy of WWE.com.

“Logan Paul and The Miz will return in the most must-see tag team in WWE history at SummerSlam, and we will continue our winning ways the same as we did with the Mysterios at WrestleMania,” The Miz said Monday.

Paul’s performance inside the squared circle at WrestleMania received rave reviews from wrestling fans and the match has been regarded as one of the best involving a celebrity.

Photo courtesy of WWE.com.

