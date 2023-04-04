Lock in This Total Play in Ottawa vs. Carolina

Videos by OutKick

Senators vs. Hurricanes, 6:00 ET

It was kind of a kick to the… well, you know where. Yesterday, I wrote that I’d have liked to take the over 5.5 (and I did on a different site) but the only line available that I wanted to provide because it was publically accessible was the under 6. So, ultimately, my play yesterday was a push, but all readers would’ve gotten a win if there wasn’t a monster third period. We entered it with a 3-0 score and ended 5-1 pushing on our play. Let’s try and get a winner today.

The Senators are basically just skating out the rest of the season at this point. They really don’t have anything left to play for. They are too good for the first overall draft pick, but not good enough to make the playoffs. It is like hockey purgatory and can be very frustrating for fans. I make this argument a lot in basketball, I’d rather be the Spurs (one of the worst teams this year) than the Bulls (a team that will make the playoffs, has talent, but not enough to win the title, and money is tied up). It isn’t all bad for the Senators as they do have some talent. They are led by Tim Stutzle who leads them in points, goals, and assists for the season. They are just 2-3 lately with back-to-back losses. They have been a bit inconsistent, unfortunately as they’ve scored three goals, five goals in back-to-back games, then were shut out, and finally scored three in their most recent game. Their defense isn’t shining in the same stretch but also hasn’t been totally laughable. They’ve allowed 18 goals over five games, which is basically in line with their season average.

The Hurricanes are going to make the playoffs and currently sit in first place within their division. But, they aren’t playing their best hockey right now. Over their last five games, they’ve only found two victories and their offense hasn’t looked good in really any of those games. Over their past five games, they’ve scored just 10 goals. On the other hand, their defense is giving them opportunities to try and win the game as they’ve allowed just 12 goals. 22 combined goals over five games are pretty low even for very good defensive teams. I would think that the Hurricanes can bust the doors open against a poor defending Senators team in this one, but I’m not sure I have much faith in that. Carolina will likely be able to continue their excellent defensive work though as I don’t think the Senators are that talented offensively.

I think the Senators probably score at most two goals in this game. I could also see the Hurricanes putting in four themselves, and I have a line of 6.5 for the game juiced towards the under. I think that’s our best look here and will take the under in this one.

