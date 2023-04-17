Man Claims To Possibly Have Several Photos Of The Loch Ness Monster, But Evidence Leaves Plenty Of Doubt

Videos by OutKick

A man is generating some serious attention after he released a photo possibly showing the Loch Ness Monster.

John Payne claims he was simply looking at the scenery outside his hotel room window when he noticed a massive creature in the Loch Ness, according to the Daily Report. That’s when he grabbed his camera and took “several” photos, according to the same report.

Legends about the Loch Ness Monster being real have existed for centuries. (Credit: Getty Images)

“I was looking out at the scenery from the window and this huge thing just appeared out of nowhere. I tried to get a picture but it was gone and then it popped up again further down the loch,” he explained to the outlet.

Payne further claimed, “I took another picture and then zoomed in on my camera in and waited to see if it would appear again and it did. It must have been something very large because we were about a mile away from the loch and I could see it clearly.”

You can see one of the photos in the tweet below.

Nessie ‘sighting’ as man snaps mysterious shape with ‘huge neck’ on Loch Ness https://t.co/HWVOVE9YcA — Don’t be a rollercoaster 🎢 (@SasquatchInABag) April 13, 2023

Is this a photo of the Loch Ness Monster?

We have very few rules here at OutKick. It’s a renegade spirit that keeps us young and eager for truth. There’s no question being open-minded is something we pride ourselves on.

That’s why we’re probably the fairest major publication on the internet when it comes to the paranormal, unexplainable, UFOs and all things that fall under that umbrella.

Man claims to have possibly photographed the Loch Ness Monster. (Photo by Culture Club/Bridgeman via Getty Images)

Having said that, we’re also extreme critical thinkers. That’s what separates OutKick from the losers in the lamestream press.

That’s why I’m not buying the one photo that’s been shared from the set allegedly captured by John Payne. Not at all.

The evidence is historically suspect on this subject.

There’s been a ton of “evidence” put forward about the Loch Ness Monster. None of it as far as I know has ever held up under scrutiny. It’s one of the most common hoaxes people see in the world of the paranormal.

Now, this guy claims to have several photos of something that so clearly resembles the Loch Ness Monster it’s almost like it’s a perfect match. It’s incredibly and unbelievably convenient.

If something seems too good to be true in this life, it almost always is. Could these photos be real? Possibly, but if that’s the case, how come there’s never been concrete proof.

At some point, one of these creatures would have died and presumably floated to the surface. That’s never happened.

Is the Loch Ness Monster real? (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

I’m willing to engage with a lot of wild content, but for now, I’m slamming the “doubt” button on this claim. Let me know if you think I’m correct or wrong in the comments below.