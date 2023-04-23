Lizzo Brings Drag Queens On Stage To Protest Tennessee Law

Videos by OutKick

What would the world do without Lizzo as its moral compass?

Performing in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday night, the plus sized pop star paraded onto the stage with a whole slew of drag queens.

The stunt was her way of giving a big middle finger to Tennessee lawmakers over the so-called “drag ban.”

“In light of recent and tragic events, I was told by people on the Internet, ‘Cancel your shows in Tennessee, don’t go to Tennessee,'” Lizzo told the crowd. “Their reason was valid, but why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most? Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences and celebrate fat black women?”

She had to throw that last bit in there. It wouldn’t be a Lizzo show without glorifying morbid obesity.

THANK YOU TO THESE BEAUTIFUL DRAG QUEENS FOR SHOWING THEIR PRIDE IN TENNESSEE ♥️🧡💛💚💙💜🩵🤎 pic.twitter.com/wRe7cOpBvO — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 22, 2023

“What people in Tennessee are doing is giving hope, so thank you so much for standing up for your rights, protecting each other and holding the people accountable who should be protecting us.”

I never thought I’d see the day that twerking would be a virtue signal, but here we are.

Lizzo wants to create a ‘safe space’ for drag queens in Tennessee.

If you listen to Lizzo or anyone in mainstream liberal media, you probably think police in Tennessee are just arresting drag queens left and right in the streets. All the so-called fascists are ripping wigs off performers’ heads and stomping them with their stripper heels.

Folks, I live here. That’s not the case.

There is no drag ban. There is a ban on sexual performances in the presence of minors.

“What we really want to know is why adult men want to sexy dance for children,” OutKick’s Tomi Lahren tweeted. “They can’t answer that question because we all know the answer is pure perversion.”

What we really want to know is why adult men want to sexy dance for children. They can’t answer that question because we all know the answer is pure perversion. https://t.co/lpBehJutkK — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) April 23, 2023

Spot on.

The new Tennessee law forbids “adult cabaret entertainment” on public property or in locations where it could be viewed by a minor. That law also applies to strippers, topless dancers, go-go dancers and sexual performances of any kind by any gender.

The legislation passed in Tennessee but has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge.

But if you — like Lizzo — are outraged that the oppressors won’t let you shake your g-string in the face of a child, you might want to ask yourself why that is.