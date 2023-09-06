Livvy Dunne’s Top Pick Boyfriend, Paul Skenes, Shut Down For Rest Of Baseball Season

Videos by OutKick

LSU gymnast and NIL megastar Livvy Dunne’s boyfriend — you may know him as Pittsburgh Pirates No. 1 draft pick Paul Skenes — has been hit with some bad news.

Skenes has pitched for both the Single-A Bradenton Marauders and the Double-A Altoona Curve. His recently confirmed lady friend, Dunne, was spotted at games in both cities.

That was certainly cool for her. She got to see her fella pitch and take in the sights and sounds of Altoona. Stuff like the famous Horseshoe Curve that gave the team its name. Hell, she could even hop on the Skyliner rollercoaster which sits just beyond the right field wall at the Curve’s home stadium, Peoples’ Natural Gas Field.

However, as much as there is to see and do, Dunne may not be making too many more trips to Altoona now that Skenes has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Pirates announced that the 21-year-old has been placed on their development list. This means that he’ll continue to train at team facilities, but will not appear in any more minor league games for this season.

The team says that now, their focus for Skenes is squarely on 2024.

Skenes, Pirates Focused On Future

“We’re excited and encouraged by the positive things Paul has been able to accomplish in his short time in the Pirates organization,” Pittsburgh GM Ben Cherington said in a statement, per the Daily Mail. “He’s checked all of the boxes we aimed for him to check during the 2023 season.

“The goal now is to focus on a complete offseason in preparation for his first full professional year in 2024.”

While Skenes and Dunne’s relationship only recently went public, she was spotted at the College World Series beforehand cheering on Skenes and his teammates.

Unfortunately for Dunne, watching Skenes pitch the few times she has in minor league parks, wasn't the most relaxing experience.

“I do wish she could come to a baseball game and just enjoy it,” Skenes said. “It does irk me. I don’t have any control over it. She really doesn’t either. I’m sure it’ll get better as I go up levels. That’s something I want for her.”

Well, she’ll get a respite from that for a few months before the 2024 season gets underway.

