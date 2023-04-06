Videos by OutKick

Livingstone College associate head football coach Dr. Mark Williams Jr. does not condone the behavior of his players earlier this week. However, he is leaving his real thoughts open to interpretation.

Livingstone College is a private, historically black Christian college in Salisbury, N.C.. that is affiliated with the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church. It enrolls less than 1,500 students with less than 100 academic staff members.

The Blue Bears, as they are known, compete on the Division-II level as part of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association. Other schools in the CIAA include Virginia Union, Bowie State, Winston-Salem State, Johnson C. Smith and Saint Augustine’s, among others.

After winning the CIAA Southern Division in 2021, Livingstone went 4-6 in 2022. As it hopes to recapture its success from two seasons ago, the team got spring practice underway last month.

It marks the program’s second year playing on blue turf.

Livingstone College is HITTING hitting.

With their pads and helmets fitted for the year, a few of the Blue Bears players took their on-field activities to the dorm. In a video that has received nearly one million views, two Livingstone football players go head-to-head in the hallway at 1 a.m.

The would-be tackler gets absolutely hammered by the ball-carrier. If the numbers are the same as last season, quarterback Emmanuel Mukuamu lays the lumber on defensive back Collin Guillory.

The context of the early-morning 1-on-1 is unclear, but the two players are jawing with each other before and after the hallway rep. Perhaps there was some contention about which of the two would come out on top in a head-up challenge, maybe it was something larger.

Either way, coach Williams has seen the video. He said that the hallway shenanigans were not approved by the staff, and left things open-ended with a cryptic quote from Boosie Badazz.

For everyone messaging me about the viral video of two of our players in the dorm going head up. Not one Coach Approved it but in the words of Boosie ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jOaj3PSofa — Coach Dr. Mark A. Williams Jr. (@CoachWTrenchMob) April 5, 2023

There are a lot of ways to interpret Williams’ messaging, but Lil Boosie’s song continues to say:

“You want some gangstas front your muthaf house? We’ll set this off, yeah, set this off!”

Maybe Williams is saying that one of his players was running his mouth and the other set it off?

Whatever he might have been implying, the Blue Bears look ready to go. They are HITTING hitting, and they’re not even on the field! SET IT OFF!