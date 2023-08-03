Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Schools Autograph-Seeking Fans: ‘You Have To Hold The F—King Shirt”

Videos by OutKick

If you ever find yourself in the position to get an autograph from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp you’d better make sure you’re doing it properly.

Klopp’s club was in Singapore for a pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich.

The Reds dropped the game 4-3 thanks to a late go-ahead goal for Bayern Munich.

Still, despite the loss and seemingly being in a hurry, Klopp took some time to sign some autographs for fans.

However, he had to school them the proper way to do it.

Klopp: “You have to hold the fucking shirt”



“You have to hold the f—king shirt,” Klopp said.

That may come off a little terse, but I think the man is more than justified in that instance. He told them right up front that he was in a hurry, but they still weren’t fully prepared for him. That was the least they could have done.

Plus, have you ever tried writing on a shirt? It’s hard. The fabric bunches up and it’s hard to write on. It’s just an absolute autograph-signing nightmare.

More often than not getting someone to sign a shirt is a multi-person operation, so you can understand why Klopp wasn’t over the moon when these fans weren’t ready for him and he was already short on time.

He was still nice enough to sign it, but that line of his in the Liverpool manager’s German accent — a group of people who aren’t exactly known for having a laugh-a-minute demeanor — probably had them checking their drawers afterward.

