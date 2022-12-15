Liver King’s Redemption Tour Takes Him To Plastic Surgeon To Prove His Abs Are Real

The Liver King – AKA Brian Johnson – may have lied about not taking steroids, but he wants everyone to know his six-pack is 100% authentic.

Working to regain the public’s trust in the wake of the bombshell revelation earlier this month that he in-fact DOES take steroids and his shtick has been a lie the whole time, ‘King’ took to Instagram Thursday to show everyone that his abs are his, and his alone.

To prove this, Johnson visited an LA plastic surgeon (typical) and videoed him examining his body – specifically, his abs. His conclusion?

Liver King’s abs are real! Phew. Now, we can all sleep tonight.

“I have an obligation to my tribe (you)… to take massive goddam action and do whatever it takes to earn back your trust,” King captioned his video. “I get it… If Liver King lied about PEDs, how can I expect Primals to trust my word about ab implants?”

“This is precisely why I visited @drdanielbarrett… to put these rumors to rest once and for all.”

Liver King has real abs, Instagram video shows

Well, there you have it. Liver King’s journey to redemption is underway and off to a good start. He has a long way to go, but I, for one, feel good about where we’re at here.

Side note: Did NOT know you could get ab implants. As someone who’s working on Year 2 of his #DadBod, this is excellent news. Gonna need that covered in the OutKick medical plan, STAT.

Anyway, it’s been a rough few weeks for ol’ Liver King, who was outed as a fraud earlier this month after leaked emails showed he CRUSHES some steroids.

Not great for a business man who’s pushed eating raw meat for years now.

Johnson apologized for the lifelong lie a few days after the emails went viral, saying he only kept up the shtick because he felt an obligation to save the lives of those who were depressed.

Seriously.